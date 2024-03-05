One dead, 2 hospitalized after vehicle rolled in Interstate 84 wreck near Boise Sunday

A crash southeast of Boise killed one person and hospitalized two others on Sunday morning.

William Thompson, 38, of Boise, died after a single-vehicle crash at about 10:35 a.m. on Interstate 84 southeast of the Blacks Creek Road exit in Ada County, according to news releases from the Ada County Coroner’s Office and Idaho State Police.

Thompson was driving a Ford Expedition east on I-84 when the SUV left the roadway and rolled multiple times, according to police.

Thompson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures, the releases said.

The Ada coroner’s office pronounced him dead at 11:29 a.m. The coroner’s report listed traumatic blunt force injuries as the cause.

Two passengers, a 37-year-old Twin Falls woman and a juvenile, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment, according to ISP.

One eastbound lane of the highway was blocked for more than four hours as emergency responders cleared the scene.

Police said they were continuing to investigate.