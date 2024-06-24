One dead, 1 hospitalized in Grant-Valkaria crash involving minivan, cement truck
One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a cement truck and a minivan in Grant-Valkaria, Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported.
The deadly crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday, leading to the shutdown of the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 near U.S. 1 and First Street.
Troopers said an occupant in the minivan was killed in the crash.
A second person in the van was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. The condition of the cement truck driver was not immediately known.
More: Melbourne motorcyclist, 51, killed in early-morning Malabar crash
An investigation is ongoing.
J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: One person killed in Grant-Valkaria crash involving van, cement truck