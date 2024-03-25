One day later, no charges yet filed against Larimore homicide suspect who was shot in standoff

Mar. 24—GRAND FORKS COUNTY — As of Sunday, March 24,

the homicide suspect shot by law enforcement in Larimore

apparently had not yet been booked at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

And as of 3:30 p.m., no murder or related charges had been filed in county court.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon. At 1:27 p.m., a woman called the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office to report a homicide she witnessed at 502 W. Eighth St. in Larimore.

Dave Stromberg, a chief deputy, told the Herald an adult man was found dead on scene, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Matt Henson, of WDAY, reported that law enforcement agencies were still trying to determine the relationship between the dead man and the suspect as of Saturday evening. Henson also reported that, around the same time law enforcement arrived on scene, the deceased man's family arrived and crashed a vehicle into the residence.

At one point, a SWAT team arrived and an approximately two-hour long standoff ensued. Attempts to make contact with the adult male homicide suspect were unsuccessful, so the front door was breached with a ram on a SWAT vehicle, according to a press release.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun at the vehicle, striking it multiple times.

When the suspect came outside, he allegedly made a furtive movement toward his waist, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office. When he made that motion, a sheriff's deputy fired at and hit him, the release said.

The suspect was secured, transported to Altru, and went into surgery. His condition was unknown to Stromberg as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The Herald attempted to reach Stromberg, as well as Sheriff Andy Schneider, for an update Sunday afternoon but was unsuccessful.

That's not a surprise, however, since on Saturday night, Stromberg did say more information likely wouldn't be available until Monday, March 25.