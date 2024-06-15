One in custody after woman barricades self in home in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Police Department (RPD) says a woman is in custody after a welfare check turned into a heavy police presence due to a person barricaded inside a home.

RPD said officers answered a welfare check call at a residence on Lee Avenue at 5:23 p.m. The department said when officers arrived they found a woman barricaded in her home and threatening to harm both herself and officers with a firearm.

Authorities said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was notified and quickly responded to the scene.

According to RPD, officers and SRT attempted to get the woman to leave the home for nearly 2 hours but were unsuccessful. The department said tear gas was ultimately deployed and the woman was taken into custody without incident.

Chief Michael Edmondson said there was no threat to the community during the incident. He also thanked the SRT for their assistance in the incident.

