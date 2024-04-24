One in custody after armed person reported on Towson University campus Tuesday

One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after Towson University’s police department said it “became aware of an on campus armed person.”

The university police department said in an alert that it was notified at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday of the armed person at the intersection of University Avenue and Towsontown Boulevard, which was temporarily closed in the area by police.

Baltimore County Police and Towson University Police took one person, who was not publicly identified, into custody at the scene.

Those with information are asked to contact the university’s police at 410-704-4444.