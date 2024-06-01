One critical after stabbing in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was critically injured on Saturday after a stabbing in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the call came in at 12:18 p.m. from the 2500 block of S. Mosley.

One person sustained critical injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

