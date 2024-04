COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a reported stabbing in the South Campus section of Columbus.

Columbus police said the stabbing happened on the 1400 block of North High Street at approximately 11:01 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There is no further information available at this time.

