One critical in Mount Vernon neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting late Saturday night in a northeast Columbus neighborhood.

A police dispatcher said that a shooting was reported at the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in the Mount Vernon neighborhood just after 11 p.m. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.