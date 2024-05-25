One in critical condition after three people shot in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is undergoing surgery at ECMC after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a shooting that took place just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls.

According to the mayor’s office, two other people were shot and taken to ECMC as well, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NFPD criminal investigation line at (716) 286-4553 or the general information line at (716) 286-4711.

