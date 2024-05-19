One in critical condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City’s Greater Avenues neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Salt Lake City’s Greater Avenues neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

At around 1:30 a.m., police received reports of a person stabbed at 1st Ave. and North C St. Officers arrived on scene and found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound.

Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Detectives believe the stabbing occurred during a fight and attempted burglary.

“This stabbing appears to be isolated and those involved likely know each other,” an SLCPD press release states.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this case, including having photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-107903.

No further information is currently available.

