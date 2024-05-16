'One Chip Challenge' led to the death of teen Harris Wolobah, state official says

Massachusetts health officials said a teen's death last year was due to his participation in the viral One Chip Challenge.Fourteen-year-old Harris Wolobah's death, was in part, a result of the chip's spice, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety.

On Sept. 1, Harris was found unresponsive by police after eating a corn chip dusted in Carolina Reaper pepper and Naga Viper pepper, as part of a social media "One Chip Challenge" created by the company Paqui. Wolobah died at a hospital later that day.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety told USA TODAY on Thursday that Wolobah's death was caused by a heart attack brought on by eating the hot chip. The 10th grader also had a condition that caused him to have an enlarged heart, as well as a heart defect where an artery goes through the heart's muscle instead of lying on the surface of the heart.

Harris' "cardiopulmonary arrest" happened "in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration," OCME spokesperson Elaine Driscoll told USA TODAY.

Capsaicin is another word for chili pepper extract.

A spokesperson for Paqui did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Thursday.

UNEXPECTED DEATH 'We lost a rising star': Teen dies after One Chip Challenge

Harris Wolobah

What was the Paqui One Chip Challenge?

In 2023, the chip brand Paqui was advertising its "One Chip Challenge," in which consumers try to eat an entire tortilla chip coated with flakes from the extremely spicy Carolina Reaper pepper and Naga Viper pepper.

After Harris' death in September, the chip company told retailers to stop selling the One Chip Challenge product.

In social media posts that predated the teen's death, users dared one another to try to eat the chip and to see how long they can keep from eating or drinking anything else afterwards.

In 2023, the chip company's homepage included a label warning that said the following:

The chip is for adult consumption only and should be kept "out of reach of children."

People sensitive to spicy foods or who are allergic to "peppers, night shades or capsaicin" should not eat the chip.

The chip is not for pregnant people.

The chip should not be consumed by anyone who has a medical condition.

Following Harris' death in September, a Paqui spokesperson expressed sorrow for the teen's family.

“We are deeply saddened by the news report and express our condolences to the family," Kim Metcalfe, the spokesperson, said at the time.

