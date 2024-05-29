One charged in connection with Leland stabbing

One man has been charged following a stabbing in Leland.

Officers with the Leland Police Department responded to the 800 block of Moss Court around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday for report of a stabbing, according to a news release from the town of Leland. One victim was located with a stab wound in the upper torso.

Raymond Isaiah Shepard Jr., 23, was charged with first degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to the release. The investigation revealed that Shepard and the victim had known each other.

The victim was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Shephard was being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center as of Wednesday under no bond.

