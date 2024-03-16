One charged in ‘accidental discharge’ in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One man is charged after accidentally discharging his gun Friday night in Luzerne County.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department, police were dispatched to Garfield Street for a reported domestic assault with a weapon involved.

Officials say 67-year-old Leland Crane, of Nanticoke was taken into custody for pointing 9 mm handgun at the victim after an argument.

The handgun was accidentally fired into the wall of the home when another resident was attempting to unload the weapon, according to a post made by the department.

Crane was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment of another person, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Crane is still being arraigned and medically treated.

