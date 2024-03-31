One brother injured, the other charged with attempted murder in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police reported one man was injured and another charged with attempted murder in a shooting between two brothers.

LDP said they responded to the 100 block block of Carlton Drive in regards to a shooting in progress around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers said they located one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting originated at a private residence after a verbal altercation between the victim and his brother. The verbal dispute escalated into a fight, and the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, according to authorities.

The suspect has been charged with one count attempted second-degree murder. Officials said his identity will not be released until he has been processed through the booking facility.

This incident remains under investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

