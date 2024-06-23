UPDATE: One body recovered in El Paso’s Lower Valley

UPDATE: One body was pulled out of the water, according to EPFD. The scene was turned over to law enforcement.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s (EPFD) Water Rescue crews are responding to reports of a “body in the water” in El Paso’s Lower Valley Sunday afternoon, June 23, EPFD announced via its X account.

EPFD said they are responding at the 9900 block of Pan American Drive.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

