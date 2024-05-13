One arrested after Sunday morning shooting in Sioux Falls

Police say a Sioux Falls man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting a man in the leg during a fight.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. near a business in the 3800 block of North Cliff Avenue, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens.

As groups of people were leaving the business, Clemens said a fight broke out, and a man pulled a gun and fired it several times, hitting a 30-year-old man in the leg.

Police were able to locate a vehicle a short time later in the 400 block of North Euclid Avenue, where they found and arrested the 27-year-old, who was later charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Argus Leader is not naming the suspect because this is not a case the news outlet would follow all the way through the court system at this time.

Clemens said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest 1 person tied to Sunday shooting