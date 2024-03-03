One arrested after stabbing near Shawnee apartment complex

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police say one person was stabbed Saturday night near an apartment complex.

Police were called to the area of 66th Terrace and Bluejacket Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing. The victim was in stable condition and declined to go to the hospital.

Officers searched the area for possible suspects and arrested one person, who was booked into the Johnson County jail.

Shawnee police are still investigating and, once finished, will hand their case over to Johnson County prosecutors for potential charges.

