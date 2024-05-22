One arrested after police respond to shots fired call in Roxbury

One person is in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired in Roxbury. An individual was taken into custody shortly after.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred in the area of Warren Street and Dudley Street.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen surrounding Joe’s Famous Steak and Cheese and a pair of vehicles parked on Dudley Street.

A man at the scene told Boston 25 he was sitting his car when shots rang out.

More specific details were not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

