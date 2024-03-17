One arrested after Othello stabbing

Mar. 16—OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Dario Ochoa, 23, of Othello after receiving a report that he had stabbed his grandmother and was armed with a knife Thursday evening.

ACSO deputies responded to the home where the stabbing occurred in the 2600 block of W. Kuhn Road in Othello. The deputies located him a short distance away and gave him multiple directives which he reportedly refused to follow. K-9 Officer Nado was utilized to gain control of Ochoa.

Ochoa was provided with treatment at Othello Community Hospital and then booked into jail for suspicion of assault in the first degree.