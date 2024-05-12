One arrested, one injured after Elmira Byrne Dairy assault

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was injured and one man was arrested after an incident at an Elmira Byrne Dairy early on Sunday morning.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Russell Bodine, 45, of Southport, was arrested after police investigated a disturbance at the Byrne Dairy located at 528 Pennsylvania Ave. Police say they responded to the location at about 1:10 a.m. on May 12 and found one male victim with several lacerations on his head and face.

After police secured the location, paramedics from Erway Ambulance were able to enter the area and treat the victim, who has not been publicly named. The man was then taken to a local hospital to receive additional treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Bodine was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony. His charges were read in the Elmira City Court, and he was taken to the Chemung County Jail.

The Elmira Police Department is investigating this incident, and the department says that it will not be releasing any further information to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through this form.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Department, the Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance assisted the Elmira Police Department with this investigation.

