One arrested at Northeastern’s commencement ceremony at Fenway Park

Just over a week after more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Northeastern’s campus., one person who attempted to disrupt Sunday’s commencement ceremony was arrested, school officials tell Boston 25.

“At Northeastern University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony this afternoon, nearly 30,000 people celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2024. An individual who attempted to disrupt the ceremony was promptly apprehended and arrested by police,” said Renata Nyul, Northeastern University’s Vice President for Communications.

Earlier this weekend, three current Northeastern University students told Boston 25 that they’re facing 30-40 hours of community service and are still waiting for possible discipline from the school.

“Trespass and riot/refusal to disperse,” said Ben, a student citing his charges. “It was crazy that our school would rather do that … rather than come to the table and even talk about our demands.”

Boston police were not able to provide any info regarding the arrest as the police report had yet to be written.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW