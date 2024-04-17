One arrested following stabbing at Port Huron tavern

A Port Huron man was arrested Tuesday night following a stabbing at City Limits Tavern.

A news release from the Port Huron Police Department states there was an altercation between two of the patrons at the bar in 2400 block of Conner Street at 11:55 p.m. One of them , a 41-year-old Port Huron man, left then allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the other man, a 28-year-old from Kimball Township, multiple times.

The victim was taken to McLaren Port Huron, then transferred to a Detroit hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday in the 72nd District Court. Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said the department would not identify him until after his arraignment. He is expected to be charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the altercation can contact police at (810) 984-8415.

A call to City Limits Tavern wasn't immediately returned Wednesday morning.

