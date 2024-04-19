One arrested, dozens cited after senior prank involving eggs and trash, cops say

A senior prank at an Arkansas high school led to several people being cited and one facing multiple criminal charges, police said.

Jonesboro police said they noticed a group of people at the high school’s parking lot late at night on Thursday, April 18. As officers reached the school, they found “eggs and debris on the ground,” according to an April 19 Facebook post.

As administrators and police entered the school to investigate, they found trash scattered throughout the hallways, photos show.

Thirteen adults and four minors were cited, according to police, but multiple others had left the school.

Police said the senior prank was “misguided” and that they plan to pursue legal consequences for those involved.

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks told KAIT the accused students will be able to graduate. McClatchy News reached out to the superintendent on April 19 and did not immediately receive a response.

Jonesboro is about a 130-mile drive northeast of Little Rock.

Cop on duty turns off body camera during sexual encounter with woman in Ohio, feds say

Woman pregnant 33 weeks before care center noticed, officials say. 3 workers suspended

19-year-old vanishes on date. Then severed leg is found in park, Wisconsin cops say