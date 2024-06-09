One arrested in downtown Augusta shooting, GBI releases new information

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday released more information about the multi-block shootout in downtown Augusta early Saturday that left three people injured.

The suspect, who was shot by Richmond County sheriff's deputies, was identified by the GBI as Amazing Lee Blessed Brigham, 19, of Hephzibah. He is in custody, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a gun during a crime.

A window is boarded over at Sole Augusta on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

New information released by GBI

Just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday, three Richmond County deputies were working off-duty jobs at Solé restaurant, located at 1033 Broad St., when they heard multiple gunshots, according to the release.

The deputies responded to the gunshots and "encountered a man outside of the restaurant holding an assault pistol," according to the GBI. Two of the three deputies shot at the suspect, hitting the suspect at least once.

Two other bystanders were also hit by gunfire and sustained superficial gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said during a press conference Saturday the deputies "found what appeared to be at least two males exchanging gunfire in the middle of a crowded sidewalk" and "one of the suspects was firing an assault weapon into a crowd of bystanders," according to previous reporting.

The GBI is still investigating who shot the rounds that hit the two bystanders.

The suspect and bystanders were taken to a local hospital and treated for their gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The GBI noted the gunfire outside of the restaurant was between the suspect and "multiple other unidentified individuals" and the gunfight covered an area of two to three blocks, according to the release.

GBI agents confirmed there is bodycam footage and surveillance footage from multiple nearby businesses.

The GBI reported the motive behind the gunfight is unknown, but multiple weapons and evidence were recovered at the crime scene, including seven vehicles hit by gunfire. Several businesses in the area suffered damage from the many gunshots that were fired.

No deputies were injured during the encounter, according to the GBI and sheriff's office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, according to the release. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Augusta District Attorney's Office for review.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information, photos, or video footage related to this incident to provide it to the GBI or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The GBI communications center can be reached at (404) 244-2600. Confidential tips for the sheriff's office can be posted online at www.richmondcountysheriffsoffice.com/crime-tip.cfm.

