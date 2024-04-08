One arrested after altercation leads to shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD), says that one person was shot after an altercation that took place on Sunday.

According to DPD, officers received a call regarding a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Westmead Drive SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

DPD says that also saw a male identified as Benjamin Golson Evans, who stated he shot the victim after an altercation.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to DPD, Evans was charged with first-degree assault and is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

