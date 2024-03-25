One year after Alex Murdaugh trial, C.C. Clerk of Court Becky Hill resigns. What's next?

WALTERBORO, SC — With her staff at her back and an attorney by her side, embattled Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill announced her resignation from public office Monday morning during a short-notice news conference.

"After much reflection, I have decided not to run again for reelection," Hill announced, tendering her resignation from the elected position "effective immediately."

Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, at left, is flanked by attorney Justin Bamberg as she announces her resignation from office Monday morning in Walterboro.

The last time reporters stood before the historic Colleton County Courthouse for a presser was in March 2023, as prosecutors with the S.C. Attorney General's Office were praising and thanking Hill and her staff for their work during the internationally publicized Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

But a lot has happened in a year for Hill, including allegations of jury tampering, plagiarism, ethics violations and two ongoing state police investigations.

However, Hill's attorney, Justin Bamberg, said that those topics would not be addressed during the presser, and that today's announcement was for the good of the citizens of Colleton.

"Today is not in response, whatsoever, to anything going on with any investigation... or with any new developments in any investigation," said Bamberg.

With her staff behind her and her attorney Justin Bamberg at her side, embattled Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, at far left, resigned from office Monday.

Bamberg added that, with one week of the filing period left for potential candidates for the office, which is up for reelection in November, Hill's resignation would "remove the cloud" for a number of interested, potential Republican candidates.

Hill has served as Colleton County Clerk of Court since 2020. She ran as a Republican and was elected with more than 55 percent of the vote.

An official letter of resignation would be sent to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster later Monday, said Bamberg.

When asked about the possible need for a special election to fill Hill's seat for the remainder of the four-year term, which expires at the end of 2024, Bamberg said that he was unsure if the state election commission would schedule a special election, or if the governor would appoint a temporary replacement, but that decision would be announced soon.

Deputy Clerk of Court Gary Hale will assume Hill's duties in the meantime, Bamberg added.

In making the decision to resign, Hill cited the need to spend more time with her family, particularly her two grandchildren.

Hill expressed her "honor and pleasure" to serve the citizens of Colleton County, adding "I will fondly remember my true, amazing friends."

What's next for former Clerk of Court Becky Hill?

Hill remains under investigation in two probes by state police, and other potential troubles remain on the legal horizon.

Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

SLED says jury tampering investigation into Becky Hill still 'active' and ongoing

South Carolina state police confirmed in early January they were conducting two, separate criminal investigations into Hill, who oversaw the double murder trial of disgraced Hampton attorney Murdaugh, and was the subject of a hearing to consider granting him a retrial.

On Jan. 10, Renee Wunderlich, spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), stated that SLED had two open investigations into Hill: "1) regarding her alleged interactions with the jury in the State vs. Richard Alexander Murdaugh and 2) regarding allegations she used her elected position for personal gain."

On Monday, Jan. 29, a specially appointed judge, former S.C. Justice Jean Toal, conducted a hearing on the jury tampering allegations and denied Murdaugh's motion for a new trial. But the jury tampering issue is not over.

"Monday’s hearing does not change the status of SLED’s investigations," Wunderlich told The Hampton County Guardian Thursday. "Both SLED investigations are active and ongoing."

Will Becky Hill be facing perjury charges after the Murdaugh hearing?

During the Jan. 29 hearing, Justice Toal questioned Hill directly, then later publicly chastised Hill in open court and commented on her credibility.

"I find that the Clerk of Court is not completely credible as a witness," said Toal about Hill, who has admitted to plagiarism in her recent book, "Behind the Doors of Justice," and is facing ethics complaints and two state police investigations.

"She was attracted by the siren call of celebrity," Toal stated but added that she did not believe "fleeting and foolish comments" by the "publicity-influenced Clerk of Court" legally warranted a new trial.

Toal further indicated that she believed Hill made improper comments, even though Hill had denied the allegations in written affidavits, during SLED interviews, and even on the witness stand last week.

"She made comments about Mr. Murdaugh's demeanor as he testified, and she made some of the comments before he testified to one and maybe more jurors," Toal stated during her ruling remarks. "The Clerk of Court allowed the attention of the moment to overcome her duties."

However, Wunderlich declined to comment on the question of SLED opening a perjury investigation against Hill.

