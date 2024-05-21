One Alachua County restaurant temporarily closed; another cited for high-priority violations

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of May 13-19, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their May 13-19 inspections and no violations were found.

It's All Gravy!!!, Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Totes Ice Cream, 1714 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville**

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Alachua County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their May 13-19 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

16181 NW US Highway 441, #160, Alachua

Complaint Partial Inspection on May 17

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

15 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Bottles of peppers and nuts in walk-in cooler.

High Priority - Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Chicken stored in container with menu as food liner. Manager removed menus from container. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 25 rodent droppings on floor behind reach-in freezer across from cook line fryer. Observed 20 rodent droppings on floor underneath hand washing sink next to three compartment sink. **Warning**

Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

3117 SW 34 St., Suite 1, Gainesville

Complaint Inspection on May 15

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed: in the corner flip top on the cool line: Link sausage 49, pork patty 45, chopped ham 50, Sliced ham 49, cheese 49, uncooked bacon 44F. Items were stocked after 9:00 am. Items iced and moved to the walk-in cooler. Ocala heat n air called to service. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville area restaurant/food truck inspections: May 13-19, 2024