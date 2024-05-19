In one afternoon, Gastonia has three shootings, two of them fatal

Shortly after a woman exchanged gunfire with police Saturday afternoon, there were two other shootings, one of them fatal, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The second shooting of the day occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at 107 Dix St. A woman, who was not identified, was shot and killed allegedly by her 24-year-old boyfriend, David V. McDowell III, according to police.

Officers search for a shooting suspect along Miller Street in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024.

There was a separate shooting on Adams Avenue, in which a man was shot in the face. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The man's identity and condition were not released.

Police are investigating whether the Adams Avenue and Dix Street shootings are connected.

These shootings came shortly after a woman was killed and a Gastonia police officer was wounded in a shootout Saturday afternoon.

Two police officers encountered the woman, who was armed with multiple guns, while responding to a reported domestic dispute at 1:19 p.m.

They told her to put her guns down, but she instead fired at them, striking one of the officers multiple times, according to Police Chief Trent Conard. The police officers fired back, killing the woman.

The officer who was struck was in stable condition at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Saturday afternoon. Conard said.

