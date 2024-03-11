One of the 6 iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobiles makes stop in Amarillo

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile made a stop in Amarillo on Sunday afternoon at the Amarillo Museum of Art with a line of eager onlookers hoping to get a close look at the iconic 27-foot vehicle shaped like a hotdog.

One of six Wienermobiles in Oscar Meyer’s fleet, the vehicle included a crew made up of Brady Schroeder, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, and Anna Murphy-Pociask, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. The two are part of the 12 hot doggers who are hired to travel across the county for a yearlong opportunity as brand ambassadors.

A hotdogger hands out stickers at the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

These 12 hotdoggers are chosen from thousands of applicants to travel more than 20,000 miles and about 50 cities each year promoting the brand. The hotdoggers must take special training, including learning to drive the iconic vehicles and dealing with the public promoting the brand's history.

Excited onlookers await a chance to tour the iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile at a stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Schroeder said it has been an immense pleasure to see all the reactions he gets in each city.

“The stories that people share with their experiences of seeing this vehicle over the years is such a wonderful part of the job,” Schroeder said. "The way people light up when they see this everywhere we go, there is nothing else like seeing the reactions.”

Attendees exit the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile at its stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Murphy-Pociask said that this has been a wonderful experience that has exceeded her expectations. She and Schroeder have been on the road for almost 10 months and will finish their tour of duty in June.

“I wanted to become a hotdogger because of how positive the job is, and it has been such a fun experience bringing joy to people across the nation,” Murphy-Pociask said. “This is an experience that I will always relish, and it taught me a lot about dealing with the public. Not everyone can say that they were a hotdogger, and this has been such a wonderful experience. We get to visit a new city each week and speak about the history of this company."

Anna Murphy-Pociask greets visitors at the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Throughout her travels, Murphy-Pociask says this experience has helped her appreciate the lighter side of life.

"Our main mission is to keep life as not being too serious and bring joy to everyday life from such a silly thing as a hotdog vehicle, which shows there is joy in the everyday that you much seek out,” she said. “I always hear people say they have been waiting all their life to see this vehicle, and people of all ages love it.”

A family exits the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile at its stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

A couple of kids stand outside of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile at its stop at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hotdoggers drive Oscar Meyer Wienermobile into Amarillo