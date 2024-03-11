One of 2 gunmen in mother-daughter slaying due in court Tuesday

A memorial of flowers is seen on Englewood Avenue Monday morning.

WORCESTER — With the search for accused gunman Dejan Belnavis continuing Monday, a second defendant is slated to return to Central District Court Tuesday.

Belnavis and Karel Mangual allegedly gunned down a mother and daughter on Englewood Avenue March 5. The daylight shooting stunned the city and is followed by an outpouring of support for the victims, Chasity Nuñez, 27, and Zella Nuñez, 11, a sixth-grader in Worcester schools.

Mangual, in custody since the day after the shooting, is due in court for a dangerousness hearing. Such proceedings focus on whether a defendant should be held for 120 days.

Belnavis has eluded capture in the week since the shooting, as of Monday afternoon. Authorities said surveillance footage indicated he was in Hartford hours after the killings.

Law enforcement has widely distributed his photograph and shared it on social media. State police over the weekend released a poster with Belnavis' image and a reward offering of up to $5,000. Authorities also released a second booking photo of Belnavis, from an earlier case.

Belnavis, with a most recent address of Toronita Avenue, has a long criminal record, mostly for drugs and domestic violence. Like Mangual, he has been associated with gangs, court records show.

Worcester police released this photo of Belvanis Sunday.

Mangual was apprehended Wednesday in a traffic stop at Main and Mill streets. He was ordered held without bail pending Tuesday's hearing.

Meantime, a GoFundMe fundraising page was set up on behalf of the Nuñez family. As of early Monday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $45,000, with more than 600 individuals donating. Among the contributors is Joyner Lucas, the rap musician who grew up in Worcester. He donated $9,000.

The page says that the money raised will help the family pay for funeral expenses and anything left over will benefit Chasity Nuñez's 2-year-old daughter, Isla.

A second GoFundMe page was created by MIT Health, where Nuñez worked as a patient safety and clinical quality program coordinator, for a scholarship for her surviving daughter.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: One of 2 gunmen in mother-daughter slaying due in court Tuesday