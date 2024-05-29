Oncor to restore power by Friday as 200,000 still without power after Dallas storms

After severe storms in North Texas knocked out power in more than 600,000 homes and surrounding areas early Tuesday morning, Oncor announced in a press release it expects to have power mostly restored to customers by Friday.

Dallas power outage update

According to their press release, Oncor has restored power to 340,000 customers and believes it will be fully restored to customers by Saturday.

"We recognize the hardships and inconveniences customers experience after severe storms like this one and remain focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible," Oncor said in the release. "Customers are encouraged to check on neighbors and elderly or vulnerable residents and to seek alternate accommodations if their power is not on."

Oncor Restoration Update: Power On to More Than 340,000 Customers ➡️ https://t.co/yxg0qdxPQ2



We estimate that restoration will be substantially complete by Friday evening, weather permitting. Harder hit areas are expected to be restored Saturday. pic.twitter.com/NK6g9TtItY — Oncor (@oncor) May 29, 2024

Oncor teams quickly mobilized, sought the assistance of mutual assistance partners & have been working since early Tues to restore power. Oncor has restored power to 340K+ customers less than 24hrs after a storm system impacted, causing significant damage & 650K+ customer outages pic.twitter.com/AOH4zVPec1 — Oncor (@oncor) May 29, 2024

Dallas power outage map

In the event of a power outage, you can report an outage to Oncor Electric Delivery by:

Using their online outage portal

Calling 888-313-4747

Texting OUT to 66267

What to do if you see a downed power line

The aftermath of Tuesday’s storms has left lots of debris and damage in neighborhoods and businesses. If you’re near a down powerline, it’s encouraged to avoid the following:

Always treat a powerline as if it’s energized. Do not get near one.

Stay clear of debris, large areas or puddles of water and damaged electrical equipment.

Never touch a power line with your bare hands or with any conductive object. Never touch anything that is touching a power line, such as a ladder, pole, or tree.

If you see or are near a downed powerline, leave the area and call 911.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Oncor to restore power by Friday; 200,000 still without power in Texas