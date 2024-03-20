Once Tampa public housing, Encore is fully occupied. Where are the shops?

Jose Infante really likes living at Encore Tampa, the mixed-income community at the edge of downtown where a blighted public housing complex once stood.

The neighborhood of multi-story apartments — a place themed for music and famed musicians who performed in Tampa’s once-thriving Black business district — has curving brick walkways and tree-shaded benches. Next door is a sprawling city park and around the corner an urban farm. Encore is positioned between Ybor City and trendy new Water Street, two communities caught up in downtown’s recent boom and busy with restaurants, shops and bars.

“It’s very nice,” Infante said of Encore. “Beautiful, relaxed.”

What Encore does not have are the amenities enjoyed by other neighborhoods: the stores, services, restaurants and pubs. Most of its thousands of square feet of ground floor retail space sits empty, home to a lone pizza parlor and a barber shop.

From Encore, you can see a Publix supermarket over in the nearby Channel District neighborhood by the port. But the trip on foot across busy streets, over railroad tracks and under highway overpasses is not what apartment brochures like to call “walkable” — a particularly difficult trip for residents like Infante, who uses a power wheelchair.

Asked what he’d like to see here, Infante mentioned restaurants, a grocery store. “Something for people to go to,” he said.

Residentially, the transformative Encore is thriving. With retail, not so much.

An ambitious plan to replace the battered, faded green concrete block buildings of the Central Park Village housing complex, Encore debuted its first apartments — the seven-story Ella building — in 2012. The public-private venture was co-developed by the Tampa Housing Authority and the Banc of America Community Development Corp. — and with federal housing dollars as well.

Encore, where Cass Street meets Nebraska Avenue, has sprouted six buildings over the years, and more construction continues. According to the Housing Authority, the more than 1,100 units are fully occupied. About half the residents qualify for affordable housing — including two buildings occupied by seniors — and half pay market rate. In one building,, that’s $1,724 for a studio, $2,373 for a one-bedroom and $3,034 for a two-bedroom.

“It’s taken barracks-style depressed public housing and made it a neighborhood where people are proud to live and are safe living there,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

But despite its ample retail space, shops and services have largely failed to follow so far. Over the years, Publix and a Walmart neighborhood market were in the mix but ultimately did not work out. Leroy Moore, the Tampa Housing Authority’s chief operating officer, says a boutique grocery out of the midwest is expected to break ground by early next year.

Retail, he predicts, will come in time.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with where we are in Encore,” Moore said.

In 2018, Encore’s first retail offering, the popular Faedo’s restaurant, serving Cuban sandwiches, deviled crabs and other specialties, kicked off on a high note. Owner Michelle Faedo pronounced the complex “gorgeous” and Moore predicted her restaurant would set the pace for Encore’s “town square.”

But by 2023, Encore was suing Faedo for nearly $160,000, saying she broke her five-year contract when she shut down there in 2020. Faedo contended she had to deal with serious AC and plumbing issues, a lack of parking and no signage to tell people the restaurant was there. She said two months’ free rent she was promised to keep afloat in the pandemic never came. The Housing Authority denies her allegations, and the court case is pending.

The ground floor of one Encore building sports posters of french fries and pastries where another restaurant was slated to open but did not because of issues with the owner, .Moore said.

A health care facility is moving out but another clinic is coming, Moore said. Encore is adding a theater that will have adjacent restaurant space available.

Encore heavily incentivizes retail, Moore said, paying all build-out costs and charging rent at $18 a foot. According to the commercial real estate site LoopNet.com, the average price for retail space in Tampa is $29.21 per square foot.

Then there’s Encore’s location. Even with real estate investor Darryl Shaw’s big Gas Worx development plans for Ybor City just to the east, Water Street to the south and the downtown core blocks away, Encore seems oddly isolated.

“It’s literally 12 city blocks that were erased” and brought back block by block, Moore said.

According to Tampa-born commercial real estate adviser Carter Henderson of Florida ROI Commercial, “retail follows rooftops,” and Encore likely doesn’t have critical mass yet. Carter also said retail follows big draws such as the Florida Aquarium, the hockey arena and the Riverwalk, amenities in other downtown communities.

“You’re not getting any foot traffic” around Encore, he said. “In terms of walkability, people out to have a good time, to eat, Encore is not on people’s radar.”

“I think it’ll come around,” he said.

Moore noted construction is ongoing, with plans including a hotel. A connecting road pattern is being created, he said, and signage will come “at the right time.”

Buckhorn predicted no one will be talking about this in five years as downtown fills in. By then, he said, Encore “will be one readily identifiable neighborhood within the downtown core.”