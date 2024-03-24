‘Once in a lifetime’: U of I professor encourages chasing rare total eclipse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — April 8 marks Illinois’ second eclipse in the last seven years. Just don’t get too used to it.

People in Champaign will see around 98% of the sun blocked off. The total solar eclipse will pass through Southern Illinois, meaning spots like Effingham and Carbondale will see totality.

Bryan Dunne, University of Illinois Astronomy Professor, says it’s worthwhile to eclipse chase.

“There won’t be one that comes through Champaign until 2153. So, for one to come this close to us is pretty rare. So, if you can get to totality, get to totality. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

If you plan on sticking around Champaign, the eclipse will begin at 12:48 and max out later that afternoon at 2:05.

