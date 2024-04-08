Once-in-a-lifetime-event: How Vermonters are experiencing the total solar eclipse

For the first time in 92 years, the total eclipse of the sun will be visible from Vermont. With the northwest portion of the state, including Burlington, square in the path of totality, Vermont is expecting upwards of 250,000 visitors to join locals to experience what for many will be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

To mark this historic day, Burlington Free Press reporters April Barton, Dan D'Ambrosio, Sydney Hakes, Brent Hallenbeck and Megan Stewart posted themselves throughout Chittenden County and beyond to report on how the solar eclipse played out in our corner of the state.

While another total solar eclipse will fall on the United States in 2045, Vermont is outside of its path of totality.

Watch live: Solar eclipse coverage from across the nation

Headed to the baseball diamond to watch the eclipse

FAIRFAX — My first surprise this eclipse morning came when I opened my garage door to pull out my truck and head to St. Albans, when I saw a group of six people walking down Rose Road. That never happens in this small rural subdivision of 10 homes on the outskirts of Fairfax.

This is the group of folks I saw walking down my dead-end road this morning: (Left to right) Janice Quartararo, Christian Quartararo, Kristina Day, Elena Quartararo, Karen Day (my neighbor), and Alex Day. They were headed to the baseball diamond for the eclipse.

Turns out it was my neighbor, Susan Day, and her sister, Janice Quartararo, plus their four children. They were headed to the baseball diamond in town, where they'll get a great view of the eclipse, if the clouds hold off. It's about a 5-mile walk from our neighborhood, so they got an early start.

Christian Quartararo was playing hooky from school in New York state, where he lives.

"I had school today, which is kind of a bogus thing," Quartararo said. "We're getting out early and I don't have any sports practice."

After all, said Christian, how often does a total solar eclipse happen so close to your home and your aunt and cousins? Not that often.

-Dan D'Ambrosio

In St. George, eclipse viewers gather at Rocky Ridge

It was 2 p.m. − about 15 minutes before the eclipse was to begin − and a crowd was already gathered at the Rocky Ridge Golf Course in St. George, ordering drinks from the bar inside the clubhouse to take outside to patio tables or lawn chairs they brought from home.

The grounds are too soggy for people to be lofting golf balls. Instead they decided to focus on another bright round object in the sky.

Nat Vander Els of St. George dons a shirt appropriate for the eclipse and tax season April 8, 2024 at the Rocky Ridge Golf Course in St. George. Vander Els had just come from his job as a tax preparer in Williston to view the eclipse.

The lawn-chair crowd included Karen Waters and Nat Vander Els of St. George. Vander Els’ sister, Alix Vander Els, came up from Shaftsbury, joined by her boyfriend, Nick Laplaca of Queensbury, New York.

“It’s just so open, all around,” Waters said of the group’s perch, a badly shanked 50-yard shot away from the 10th hole tee box.

The fifth member of their party, Andrea Redican, came the night before from Springfield, New Hampshire. The onetime graduate-school roommate of Alix Vander Els, Redican said she was stuck in heavier traffic than she expected on the interstates, “with many of my closest friends from Massachusetts. We tolerated each other.”

After being in gridlock hours earlier, Redican said just as the eclipse began that she appreciated the viewing spot Waters selected for its “low mayhem quotient.”

-Brent Hallenbeck

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Solar eclipse 2024: How Vermonters and visitors experienced totality