Once-Injured Baby Deer Becomes Family Pet After Being Nursed Back To Health

A baby deer named Mila gets treated just like a household pet by a Russian family that saved her from injury and dehydration months ago.

Read: Night of the Living Doe: Not-So-Dead Roadkill Deer Springs to Life in Man's Truck

Irina Russkikh of the Urals region hand-fed baby formula to the young roe deer after finding her in a forest.

Mila can be seen in footage provided to The Associated Press cuddling up to children and frolicking in the snow.

She has even become best friends with a calf named Malysh, which means “Little One.”

According to The AP, the Russkikh family plans to adopt Mila because local zoos and nature reserves have refused to take in the domesticated deer.

Read: Beginner's Buck: Cop Rescues Drowning Deer in Pool Despite Having No Wildlife Training

Even though local law states wild animals cannot live indoors, authorities made an exception for Mila and the Russkikh family.

Watch: Mom Arrested After Cops Find 4 Tigers, Cougar, Fox and Skunk Roaming Free in Her Home

Related Articles: