Once HQ for the ‘most famous fireman in the world,’ this KC building is still in use

This building at 1020 Central Avenue is still standing, though its firefighting days are well behind it.

The headquarters of the Kansas City Fire Department were finished in 1906 at a cost of $70,000.

In many ways, it was a reflection of the respect that Fire Chief George C. Hale’s team had earned, not just from the community but internationally. At one point, Hale was called the “most famous fireman in the world.”

The building, with its columns and massive windows, was a prime example of the Beaux-Arts style.

The ground floor had room for a dozen pieces of firefighting equipment as well as stalls for the horses needed to pull them. The dormitory on the second floor accommodated 62 firefighters, and the third floor contained the largest gym of any such facility in the country. (Physical fitness was considered essential for the job.)

Some time after Hale’s tenure ended, the chief’s offices were moved to City Hall, but Fire Station #2, as it was known, remained in service for many more years. In 1984, the Central Exchange, a groundbreaking women’s organization, moved into the renovated space and remained there until 2020.

Today, one of the building’s current tenants is the business office of another neighborhood fixture, the Folly Theater.

Having trouble seeing the video? Watch it here.

