Once Again, Trump Takes Time To Attack Hillary

Donald Trump's daily tweets took aim at an old foe on Monday. The president attacked Hillary Clinton for receiving a question ahead of a town hall debate during the Democratic presidential primary. That town hall debate took place over a year ago on March 13, 2016.

Trump has tweeted about Hillary or Bill Clinton more than 20 times since winning the Nov. 8 presidential election. Most of those tweets were sent before Trump took office, when he was defending the legitimacy of his victory after getting fewer total votes than Clinton. But in recent weeks, as Trump's approval ratings have hit historic lows amid increased scrutiny of his administration's ties to Russia and the Republican failure to pass a healthcare plan, Trump has returned to lashing out at his former opponent on Twitter.

During last year's presidential campaign, Trump had great success using what appeared to be campaign-ending blunders to draw parallels with the Clintons. Trump and his surrogates used repeated accusations of groping and sexual assault against the Republican nominee to accuse Bill Clinton of being a sexual predator, and Hillary Clinton of trying to intimidate and silence her husband's alleged victims.

For example, just a day after the release of the now infamous Inside Hollywood tape, the business mogul held a press conference with four women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault and harassment.

With an ongoing FBI investigation into possible ties between the Trump camp and Vladimir Putin's Russia, and both the House and Senate intelligence committee looking into the matter, Trump seems to be trying to replicate a successful campaign tactic: accusing Hillary Clinton of doing the same for which he is being attacked.

Aside from using Hillary Clinton to deflect criticism, Trump has referenced her in a variety of contexts since Election Day, from bragging about his margin of victory to criticizing her for being soft on the Kremlin.

Indeed, there have been several instances the president has mentioned Hillary Clinton since Inauguration Day, according to transcripts of his public comments posted on WhiteHouse.gov.

Feb. 15: At a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump blamed the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on people "trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton."

Later, Trump answered a two-part question about anti-Semitic incidents and his administration's Israel policy by bragging about the size of his victory over Clinton.

"Well, I just want to say that we are very honored by the victory that we had — 306 Electoral College votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there’s no way to 270. And there’s tremendous enthusiasm out there," Trump said.

Feb. 16: Trump mentioned his political adversary 11 times during his first solo presidential press conference. When asked about Russian aggression, Trump was quick to argue he would be tougher on Putin than Hillary Clinton.

"Now, again, maybe I’m not going to be able to do a deal with Russia, but at least I will have tried. And if I don’t, does anybody really think that Hillary Clinton would be tougher on Russia than Donald Trump? Does anybody in this room really believe that?" Trump asked.

Feb. 23: In a meeting with manufacturing CEOs, Trump explained that Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson had agreed to reduce the cost of the F-35 fighter plane. He was quick to point out that Hillary Clinton would not have secured a similar price reduction.

"She cut her price over $700 million, right? By over $700 million. You think Hillary would have asked for $700 million? Oh, boy. I hope you — I assume you wanted her to win. But you know what? You're going to do great and you're going to make more planes. It's going to work out the same, or better," Trump said.

Feb. 24: In an address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump reminded the crowd of Clinton's comment that "half" of Trump supporters could be put in a "basket of deplorables."

"These are hardworking, great, great Americans. These are unbelievable people who have not been treated fairly. Hillary called them 'deplorable.' They’re not deplorable," Trump said.

