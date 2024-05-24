Once again, Bob's Stores giving up on Freehold Raceway Mall

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - Store-closing signs have gone up once again at Bob's Stores at Freehold Raceway Mall, less than two years after it relocated to a store next to Primark.

Inside, signs tout "Entire Store on Sale!" and "Everything 20% to 50% off." A spokesperson for Bob's Stores, which sells family apparel, footwear and workwear, could not be reached for comment.

It's the second time Bob's Stores has closed. In 2022, the discounter closed its store, which was located just off Trotter's Way near Freehold Raceway Mall's entrance on Route 537. It was replaced by Lidl, the German discount grocer. A Lidl spokesperson did not have an update on when the grocery store will open

Bob's Stores relocated, just before Christmas 2022, to a 15,000-square-foot space next to Primark.

Store-closing signs are up at Bob's Stores at Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold Township on May 23, 2024.

What's Going There? Freehold Raceway Mall on tap to add Bonesaw, its first brewpub

The upcoming departure of Bob's Stores is just the latest development in a part of the mall that was once part of the Sears wing.

Sears closed in February 2020, leaving the entire lower level vacant. Bob's Stores and Primark are located on the wing's upper level.

In the lower level, Freehold Raceway Mall has proposed to lease 40,158 square feet to Dave & Busters, a destination business that includes arcade games, casual dining and drinks. Freehold Athletic Club, encompassing 30,720 square feet, is proposed for next door. The fitness and wellness center also will include five pickleball courts, which are proposed for what was formerly Sears Auto Center.

What's Going There? Dick's has moving plans at Freehold Raceway Mall; parking lot could become athletic field

