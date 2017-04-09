Omarosa Manigault Gets Married At Trump International Hotel

Omarosa Manigault currently serves as an assistant to the president and also the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

A political aide in President Donald Trump’s administration and a former TV reality star Omarosa Manigault got married to Pastor John Allen Newman in a ceremony held Saturday morning at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Manigault posted the news on her Twitter account where she is seen wearing a pale pink gown and her husband a Jacksonville, Florida pastor was seen wearing a brown suit with a matching pink tie. She captioned the photo with “Just Married.”

The president was not present during their wedding as he was busy hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Manigault currently serves as an assistant to the president and also the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. She has been a former star at Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” in 2004 and also could be seen in several other TV appearances, Politico reported.

Prior to her marriage ceremony, earlier this week Manigault tweeted photos from a “bridal/going away party” that included top White House staffers like White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a brunch and a reception at the Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Ave, which was converted to the Trump Hotel.

Her financial disclosures were released last week along with other White House employees and it was mentioned in the documents that she was given the bridal dress, a custom veil and other merchandise valued at $25,000 from Kleinfeld's, for an appearance on the TLC reality show "Say Yes to the Dress," according to USA Today.

Omarosa was previously married to Aaron Stallworth, however she got a divorce from him in 2005. Before getting married to Newman, Omarosa dated and got engaged to “The Green Mile” star Michael Clarke Duncan, who died at the age of 54 after a cardiac arrest in 2012, according to New York Daily News.

