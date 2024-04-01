Omaha police identify officers who shot, killed aggressive dog
A woman was hit and injured by ricochet after two Omaha police officers shot and killed an aggressive dog last week.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Light up the dance floor with supportive sandals, flats and heels — no blisters invited.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Ford Explorer EV hits the market in Europe after battery pack delay a much better vehicle with more range, 374 WLTP miles maximum instead of 311 miles.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its record low price of $299. It debuted last fall with a score of 92 from us.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Brandie Nonnecke is the founding director of the CITRIS Policy Lab, headquartered at UC Berkeley, which supports interdisciplinary research to address questions around the role of regulation in promoting innovation. Nonnecke also co-directs the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, where she leads projects on AI, platforms and society, and the UC Berkeley AI Policy Hub, an initiative to train researchers to develop effective AI governance and policy frameworks.
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source." Redis, after all, is among the most popular data stores and at the core of many large commercial and open source deployments.