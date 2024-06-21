Olyphant man, 60, killed when car hit by tractor-trailer at split of Interstates 84/380 in Roaring Brook Twp.

ROARING BROOK TWP. — A 60-year-old Olyphant man died in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer at the split of Interstate 84 east and Interstate 380 south, authorities said.

Edward (Ted) G. Loftus, 60, of Olyphant, died at the scene from traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland.

The incident occurred at 2:57 a.m., when the driver of a 2022 Kenworth commercial tractor-trailer traveling in a far right lane changed lanes into the far-left exit-only lane to I-84 east, state police in Dunmore said.

The tractor-trailer struck a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu being driven in the center left lane by Loftus, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Vadym Petrovych Razhyk, 54, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested at the scene and charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and various summary offenses, police said.

The crash closed the highways in the area of the split, according to the state Department of Transportation.

I-380 southbound was closed at the split until 7:50 a.m., and the I-84 eastbound exit remained closed for cleanup until around 9:16 a.m., PennDOT said.