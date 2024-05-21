Olympic High School teacher in Charlotte charged with sexual activity with a student

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high school teacher in Charlotte has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Olivia Dennis, 28, who is a teacher employed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and worked at Olympic High School, was taken into custody on Monday, May 20.

A School Resource Officer at the school was notified of the potentially inappropriate relationship on Monday between an 18-year-old student and a teacher at the school.

Detectives with CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit were called to the high school and interviewed Dennis while at the property. Following the initial interview, she was placed under arrest and taken to CMPD’s headquarters for further questioning.

MORE FROM

Crime & Public Safety

Dennis has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher. She’s being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

CMPD said none of the alleged acts are believed to have happened on school property.

Dennis taught CTE HS Culinary Arts at Olympic High School and was hired by CMS in Nov. 2022. As of Monday, Dennis has been suspended with pay.

Message CMS sent to families this week:

“Good Afternoon Olympic High School Staff, this is Principal Jones with an important message. We are aware of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student at Olympic. I am not able to disclose any specific details, but know that I am working with district leadership and law enforcement to ensure a resolution.

Our students are the most important part of our school community, and any actions by staff that disrupts their learning or jeopardizes their well-being will not be tolerated. You will likely see reports on the news and hear rumors regarding this incident.

Out of respect for the student and staff member involved, please refrain from repeating these rumors. Thank you for your understanding, support and cooperation.”

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.