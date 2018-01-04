Olympians' college quest: It may take 12 years, but they get it done – creatively

Alex Deibold is a 31-year-old college freshman who has spent far more time snowboarding than studying.

But that’s not because he’s a slacker.

Mr. Deibold is an Olympic bronze medalist. And he’s gunning for another Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.

Like many elite athletes, his intense training schedule makes it difficult to pursue a traditional education. But Deibold and other American Olympians have harnessed the determination, perseverance, and innovation that makes them great at their sports to get an education along the way – it just doesn’t always happen in a classroom. Because of their unique path, they often bring more to their classwork than your average college student.

“I have a 4.0 GPA because I’ve been around the world and I’ve worked crummy jobs,” says Deibold, who worked as a door-to-door roof salesman after he missed the 2010 Olympic team, and experienced homeowners slamming the door in his face or screaming at him to get off their property. “I’m going to dedicate myself to the opportunities that are put in front of me – instead of being like, ‘I gotta go to class, or I don’t want to do that paper’ … now I have this perspective and it’s going to help me grind harder.”

Traditionally, athletes have competed for one or maybe two Olympic cycles before getting on with “real life.” But as Olympic sporting careers increasingly span three or four or even five Games, athletes and teams are recognizing the value of developing the whole person.

“The shift has been palpable even in the four years I’ve been here,” says Julie Glusker, head of athlete career and education for US Ski & Snowboard in Park City, Utah. Her office overlooks a huge gym where Olympians are working out and abuts a study hall where they can work on academics in-between training sessions. “It went from, ‘Don’t bother the coaches about school’ to now, a coach comes to me and says, ‘Hey, how is so-and-so doing in this class?’ ”

For teams, who invest millions of dollars in developing young athletes, offering education and career advancement opportunities can help them keep medalists and rising stars far longer than they used to. For athletes, academics bring perspective beyond their competition goals, and a springboard for a post-competition career once they retire.

“I think it’s super intimidating if you’ve been an athlete for awhile and all of a sudden you’re cutting off sport to go to school,” says Ms. Glusker. “I’ve had several say that being able to go to school has made them less concerned about retirement because they know there will be a good place to land.”

A BOON FOR PARENTS

More than five dozen US Ski & Snowboard athletes received tuition reimbursement in the past year, according to Glusker, including nearly half the aerials team and almost a third of the alpine team. Their mean GPA was 3.69. In addition, Westminster College, a liberal arts school in Salt Lake City, provides 600 credit hours – worth roughly $800,000 – free of charge to A and B Team members. Last year, 39 such athletes were enrolled.

For parents of young athletes, such educational opportunities can help ease the decision of forgoing a traditional collegiate experience.

“If mom and dad are making a decision at age 14 – does Johnny go on the college path or the US Ski Team path? – we want them to choose the Ski Team path, and know there’s college with it,” says Tom Kelly, vice president of communications for US Ski & Snowboard.

“The minute I made the team, my mother and father were very excited because it was essentially a college commitment, too,” says freestyle skier Morgan Schild, who notes that the free tuition is available to athletes for a couple of years post-retirement. “I told them I would do at least two years while I was on the team so that by the time I retire I can still finish fully supported by a scholarship.”

As it turned out, Ms. Schild was injured and unable to compete for 22 months, so she actually lived in the dorms freshman year and got a jumpstart on her education. Most of her classmates didn’t even know about her skiing prowess – until they attended a World Cup moguls competition in Deer Valley, Utah, a year ago and saw her win gold.