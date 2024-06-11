Olympia motel renamed as it transitions to supportive housing. Advisory council planned

Neighbors of a planned supportive housing project in Olympia will be able to weigh in on its operations after it opens later this summer.

Interfaith Works purchased the Olympia Inn, located at 909 Capitol Way South, for $2.7 million on March 20, The Olympian previously reported.

Since then, work crews have been converting the 28-room building into a permanent supportive housing project for people experiencing homelessness. The project is being paid for through the Washington State Department of Commerce as part of the state’s Encampment Resolution Program, an effort to move people camped on state-owned rights-of-way into safer housing.

On June 4, the Thurston County commission approved a two-year $804,594 contract with Interfaith Works to operate 26 housing units at the building, historically known as the Golden Gavel. Ivy Ayers, interim executive director of Interfaith Works, said this action was the culmination of discussions with Commerce and Thurston County.

“It’s always humbling and gratifying when there is a vote of public trust, and we so appreciate that the County Commissioners bring such a clear drive for solutions and support for our local providers network,” Ayers said in a statement to The Olympian.

Operating costs include case management, supportive services and skills education, Keylee Marineau, Thurston County’s homeless response manager, told the commission last week.

How can neighbors get involved?

Marineau told the commission that Interfaith Works has committed to establishing an advisory council that can give feedback and help solve problems after people move into the housing complex.

Members of the council may include building residents, area business owners, property owners, area residents, non-profits, a representative from the Olympia Downtown Alliance or members of faith or spiritual communities, according to county documents.

Interfaith Works is still determining the details for the council, Ayers said. However, she said the plan is to have the council meet at least quarterly and have a co-chair system.

Ayers said communication between the project managers, residents and area neighbors will be key to ensuring the project will “flourish.”

“We collaborated with neighbors and the Olympia Downtown Alliance on the model that this support would take and settled on an advisory council as being a great way for the community to be involved in supporting this project long term,” Ayers said.

“We’re really excited to get that going after lease up is through and folks have had a chance to settle into their new homes.”

So, when will leasing start? Ayers said construction has been going well and they are on track to begin leasing in late July and complete the process through August.

“We will likely have another meeting some time in fall to establish interest in the advisory council and to offer updates to the community, including how community members can get involved volunteering their skills and interests to best support the new residents,” Ayers said.

What’s planned for the housing project?

Interfaith Works has decided to rename the building Sandy’s Flats, Ayers said. The name honors Sandra Betz, a person who Ayers said sheltered with Interfaith Works off and on for many years.

“Sandy passed away in 2017, and her fun loving, stylish ways are missed by all who knew her…” Ayers said. “We are looking forward to barbecues, movie nights, meditation groups, and enhancing the sense of community connection for all who will call that place home, in her honor.”

Sandy’s Flats units will have a main living space with an exterior entrance and bathrooms, according to county documents. Each housing unit will be about 225 square feet with a twin-sized bed and dresser as well as a truncated kitchenette with a microwave, refrigerator, table, chair and pantry shelf.

Individuals who are moved as part of the Encampment Resolution Program, formerly known as the Rights-of-Way Initiative, will be given priority placement at Sandy’s Flats, county documents say.

A golden gavel still stands at the Olympian Inn on Capitol Way, a visual reminder of the historic name of the motel. Interfaith Works has decided to rename the building to Sandy’s Flats once it becomes permanent supportive housing.