Olvera Street burro at El Pueblo de Los Ángeles in danger of being evicted

Perhaps the most famous donkey in all Southern California, the life-sized stuffed burro in Olvera Street’s El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, which countless Angelenos and tourists from around the world have taken their photos with, is in danger of being evicted.

Located at the entrance to what’s considered the birthplace of L.A., La Carreta at Placita Olvera, the small business that owns the burro, was founded in the late 1960’s by Jesus “Don Chuy” Hernandez and his wife Trancito “Tancho” Hernandez and has remained in the family since.

During that time, visitors to Placita Olvera could get their photographs taken with the family’s pet donkey named Cirila. Later, the life-sized stuffed burro took its place.

The famous burro at La Placita Olvera in the historic El Pueblo de Los Ángeles on May 12, 2024. (KTLA)

Richard Hernandez, who now operates La Carreta at Placita Olvera, said he only recently learned that he was facing eviction.

“Last Friday afternoon, the management came and told me that I was supposed to leave the premises on the 16 of May,” he told KTLA. “I don’t think the city attorney was aware of what this little carreta, this little business symbolizes for the city, for the Angelenos. People from all over the world have visited this little stand and now they want to take it away.”

Hernandez said he plans to contact L.A. City Council about the possibility of saving the business that has been in his family for generations and asked Angelenos who love the burro to do the same.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige contributed to this report.

