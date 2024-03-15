Olubadan of Ibadan: Nigerian philosopher and monarch dies aged 81

He was described as "peaceful" and a good listener

Nigerians in the south of the country are mourning a traditional Yoruba monarch who has died after just two years on the throne.

Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun's short reign as the Olubadan of Ibadan, a city in south-western Nigeria, followed a long career in academia and politics.

His highest political role was as senator for the same central area of Oyo state that he later served as king.

The 81-year-old's body is to buried on Friday in line with Islamic rites.

He will be laid to rest at his family compound in the city as is custom.

"He was a peaceful ruler who [had] listening ears and worked for the peace of the land," said regional senator Seyi Makinde as he announced the death on Thursday.

"King Balogun's reign brought a lot of development to the city of Ibadan in particular and Oyo state in general."

He was crowned back in March 2022, becoming the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland following the death of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji a week earlier.

Before that time, he was a lecturer at one of the country's oldest universities - Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria - having achieved a PhD in philosophy.

Additional reporting by Adedayo Okedare in Ibadan