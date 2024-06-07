OLT gets farmland protection grants from state

Jun. 7—An Otsego County group is slated to receive more than $2 million in state funding to protect farmland.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that nearly $33 million is being awarded to not-for-profit conservation organizations to protect 12,356 acres of land on 33 farms across the state through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program.

"New York's farmland and our rich soils across the state are precious resources, providing us open space and supporting the production of the food we eat," Hochul said in a news release. "By protecting our farmland, we can help ensure the viability and success of New York agriculture for generations to come, which is why this year's budget again included significant funding for the Farmland Protection Program."

Otsego Land Trust received funding for four projects:

* Young Family Dairy Farm, $936,323 for 376 acres with 63% productive soils

* Peaceful View Meadows, $429,150 for 101 acres with 49% productive soils

* Miller's Organic Dairy Farm-Allen Lake Road, $260,214 for 72 acres with 73% productive soils

* Miller's Organic Dairy Farm-Hoke Road, $520,370 for 189 acres with 61% productive soils

The latest round of the state's farmland protection program "supports the state's top priorities — like food security, climate resiliency, and source water protection — and includes the agroforestry, equine, and wine sectors as eligible applicants," the release stated.

The eligibility criteria include three newer categories: field crops, livestock or livestock products, and access to farmland.

Access to farmland "is intended to help address ongoing challenges facing new and beginning farmers as well as retiring farmers in this area," according to the release.

The FPIG program has helped preserve more than 118,400 acres of New York farmland through completed conservation easement projects totaling more than $282 million on 397 farms, the release stated.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "Protecting our farmland is at the core of our work at the Department to grow the agricultural industry, strengthen the food supply chain, and combat climate change.

By preserving our valuable agricultural lands from development pressures, we're maintaining this significant resource for our next generation and helping farmers growing and producing various crops and commodities to reinvest in their operations."

The Farmland Protection Implementation Grants Program provides financial assistance to counties, municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, and land trusts to enable them to implement farmland protection activities consistent with local agricultural and farmland protection plans.

The most frequently funded activity is the purchase of development rights on individual farms, the release stated.

However, the program also awards funding to enable other implementation activities, such as amendments to local laws affecting agriculture, option agreements and covering the transaction costs of donated agricultural conservation easements.