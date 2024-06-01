Olney kitchen fire displaces 2 people

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire broke out in Olney, Md. on Saturday afternoon in a three-story townhome.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the home in the 2400 block of Epstein Court near Old Baltimore Road at about 1:30 p.m. The fire broke out in the kitchen there and smoke was showing upon officials’ arrival.

Sprinklers went off, containing the fire, and the occupants were able to get out safely. Firefighters finished off the job.

Two people were displaced, but no one was hurt.

