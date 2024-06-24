Olmsted County Sheriff's Office finds dead body while responding to a single-vehicle crash

Jun. 24—ROCHESTER — While responding to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 90, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office found a dead body in the back seat, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office responded to the crash around 7 a.m. Saturday, June 22, near the Eyota exit. The driver, 32-year-old Margot Lewis, was out of the vehicle and being tended to by a passerby. While checking to see if anyone else was in the vehicle, deputies found the body of a 35-year-old woman in the back seat.

According to the release, the condition of the woman who was found dead was "suspicious," and it was "immediately apparent" the death wasn't a result of the crash.

Lewis was medically cleared and placed under arrest for interference with a dead body, the release said.

Lewis is expected to make an appearance on this case in court on Tuesday.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications can be made.

Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Eyota Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with the initial call.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time," the release said.