Olmsted County reaches $85,000 settlement to dismiss data practices lawsuit

Mar. 27—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a Rochester mother, who claimed county staff improperly disclosed information related to her and her adopted daughter.

The commissioners agreed to pay Anna Hughart-Smith $85,000 to have the lawsuit dismissed, but the county denies any improper disclosure of data.

Hughart-Smith served the county with a copy of the lawsuit in September 2023 without filing it in district court. The county agreed to enter mediation, which led to the settlement agreement, according to county records.

The lawsuit states Hughart-Smith and her husband adopted a child in 2021 and sought support services through the county's Child and Family Services Department the following year.

The complaint alleges a county employee filed a child protection complaint against Hughart-Smith and her husband in 2023, but an assessment determined no mistreatment occurred.

However, Hughart-Smith's employer was reportedly informed of the case without her consent and she was placed on administrative leave from her job as a nurse for two weeks as her employer investigated the issue. The filing states she returned to work following the employment investigation.

Hughart-Smith sought unspecified damages of more than $50,000 for allegations of county negligence, which her lawsuit says led to mental stress, humiliation and injury to her reputation.

The lawsuit also sought up to $15,000 for each alleged violation of the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. No specific count of alleged violations was listed in the lawsuit.

Reached for comment, Hughart-Smith's attorney Daniel McIntosh said, "The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties, and neither Ms. Hughart-Smith nor I are in a position to discuss the settlement further."

A county spokeswoman also said the county had no additional statement beyond a March 19, 2024, resolution passed by county commissioners, which approved the settlement with Hughart-Smith.